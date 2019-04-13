13 die as flash floods hit vehicle in South Waziristan

Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Waziristan as 13 people of a family were killed including four women and four children as a vehicle carrying a marriage party was caught by flash floods here on Saturday. As per details, the incident happened in Toi Khullah area of South Waziristan when a vehicle was caught by flash floods and 13 people were killed including four women and four children. However, the rescue teams are finding it tough to carry out search and rescue operation because of the heavy flow of water. Till now the teams have recovered eight dead bodies. The second incident happened in Vicha Khora area of South Waziristan when two kids were drowned into the flash floods. Rescue teams have recovered one dead body and searching for the second one.