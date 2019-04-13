Food for thought

We as human beings have many thoughts in our mind which are set by us and except them we do not want to accept any other things. That’s why we cannot think ahead from those things and we could not be able to think what is right and what is wrong?

From them, one of the worst things is that, we always try to find the best things not the real things. This thing can be faced by everyone but mostly by students in their educational life. Furthermore the students become judge by their best efforts not real efforts because the teachers always want to find the best things and expect the best things from students regretfully they do not see this thing that rather the thing is done by the students or someone else for the students? Unfortunately they always motivate them for their best productiveness which have done by them.

So as the result, the students get more motivated that cheating or bringing best thing can make them best in front of the people.

On the other hand a student who may do not deliver the best but what he or she did with reality maybe not the perfect one always get ignorance by the people. People do not see that how the student or person does hardwork on that idea and how he has created it in his own mind. And such creativity sometimes disappoints other peoples and swept him away from the honesty and this is the major cause of increasing cheating. Allah the almighty has blessed us brilliant mind and we judge the people by their real efforts as the real efforts are always known the creativity of mind and keep many beneficial ideas behind them.

YASIRA MANSOOR

Via E-mail