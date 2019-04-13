Meera challenges court ruling over Attique-ur-Rehman Decision

An Additional Session Judge on Saturday took up for hearing Meera’s application challenging the decision of a family court which had pronounced Attique-ur-Rehman as her husband.

Amid the hearing, an insight for Meera mentioned the court to give her time with the goal that she can show argument.

Accepting the attorney’s solicitation, Additional Session Judge Adnan Tariq guided him to close the contention in the following hearing to be hung on April 15.

Documented through her legal advisor, Meera expressed in her application that she was not familiar with Attique-ur-Rehman whom the family court had proclaimed her better-half.

The candidate said that the court’s decision was opposing to the certainties as she had never married Attique-ur-Rehman.