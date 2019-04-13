Turhan James to perform at Solis Festival today

Turhan James is now ready to set the stage ablaze at the Solis Festival today (Saturday). The music festival which was previously held in Islamabad in February was a lit event with huge crowds from around the capital.

Solis Music & Arts Festival is all set to explore the new and modern options in the music industry.

With our local talent Turhan James, Spanish electronic music sensation Danny Avilla and more, the festival is all set to rock the core music scene in Lahore.

Solis is one of its kinds which promotes music sensations from around the world in attendance.

The Pakistan-born and Canada bred disc jockey and producer, James has a lot of firsts, from deep house to dance-pop, in his credit. James has given a name to the genre, and just last week he released a new song called Feel Alive. James has stirred up the music industry with his special talent. He has many songs to his to his credit, but the top ones include La, Wicked ways and Amsterdam. There is no doubt that the festival that features international talent has made a place for performing, however, James has previously performed in the international music festival, ‘ELE’ where he electrified the crowds with his most popular song ‘LA’ featuring the vocalist Kelsey Hayes.

This was a huge milestone for him. It hit 1,931,152 streams in just over six months with 735,500 fans and 65 countries on Spotify and was quickly placed in multiple Spotify curated playlists, including, ‘New Music Friday Cratediggers’, ‘Fresh Electronic’ and ‘Chill Tracks’. Hence, it is safe to assume that all the talent that he has and the skills he has learned performing internationally are now going to be the centre of attention in Solis. Other than the Solis, James has successfully managed to bag a performance at MBDP at the end of this year. Turhan James will be an EDM-Dj at the Solis Music & Arts Festival, so it is a given that all those who want to attend will be shaking their legs to the beats that have earned international acclaim. It will definitely be a shot for James to establish himself into the local DJying scene, and we are sure he will never disappoint the attendees.