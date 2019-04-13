Meesha takes harassment case to Supreme Court

Singer and actress Meesha Shafi on Friday challenged the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the Supreme Court regarding defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar.

In a petition, the artist said that the trial court had not allowed to defer questioning on the witnesses.

Earlier, LHC had directed sessions court to conclude the defamation suit between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi within three months.

Afterwards, the Sessions Court fined Shafi Rs10,000 over absence of her lawyers from the hearing.

Shafi had, in April last year, Tweeted that she was sexually harassed by colleague and fellow singer Zafar.

“If this can happen to someone like me, an established artist, then it can happen to any young woman hoping to break into the industry and that concerns me gravely,” she said.

He categorically denied the allegations levelled against him and announced to take legal action.

Zafar in his official statement said he “is the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness.”