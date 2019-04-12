NAB hires services of PTI’s Naeem Bukhari

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has named Naeem Bukhari, a prominent lawyer who represented the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in several high-profile cases, as lead counsel to oversee all sub-judice matters against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court.

According to a statement issued by the anti-corruption watchdog on Friday, Bukhari will also lead prosecution against PM’s former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and the Lahore Development Authority former chief Ahad Cheema in the apex court.

The prosecution division of NAB will assist him in this regard, the statement further added.

The former Punjab chief minister, Fawad and Cheema are facing charges of misappropriation, having assets beyond means and misuse of authority in multiple cases at different levels.

Bokhari, a prominent lawyer and television host, had joined the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI in 2016. He represented Imran in all high-profile disqualification cases in the Supreme Court. He also led the party’s legal team for the Panama Papers case against the ousted premier Nawaz Sharif. Last year, he denied a news report which had claimed that he was pushed onto a railway platform in London in an ‘attempted murder’. Bukhari told a private news channel that he had fainted and fell onto the platform after feeling dizzy. It was reported that London police were treating the incident involving the PTI leader as an attempted murder with the law enforcement agency on the lookout for a man who followed him to the Marble Arch Underground Station.