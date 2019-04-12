SHC issues notice to NAB over Agha Siraj Durrani petition

Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a notice to NAB over the petition filed by speaker Sindh Assembly(SA) Agha Siraj Durrani prayed to the court to declare his arrest illegal and release him on bail.

Agha Siraj Durrani has taken plea in his petition that the way adopted for his arrest was against the law.

He claimed he was arrested on the basis of political victimization. The ladies were misbehaved during raid at his home. NAB has not provided any credible evidence against him so far. He prayed the court to declare his arrest illegal, abolish inquiry against him besides releasing him on bail.

The court while seeking reply from NAB on next date and adjourned the hearing till April 24. INP

Meanwhile National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a statement here Friday said apropos some media reports regarding vehicle in which Agha Siraj Durrani is transported, it is clarified that he was transported to Accountability Court in air-conditioned Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) keeping in view only security concerns in order to ensure appropriat e security measures. He has always been taken to Sindh Assembly for sessions in double cabin vehicle, whereas he has been moved to Central Prison in double cabin too, subsequent to judicial remand today, the statement said. The controversy regarding vehicle is dismissed, as safety of the alleged accused is the top most priority of NAB. Therefore, the security measures are being taken as per law. During his physical remand in NAB Custody as well, he was kept in clean and most appropriate conditions, the statement concluded.