Shehbaz Sharif undergoes medical inspection

Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited the Royal Free Hospital to meet doctors for inspection and check-up.

Shehbaz Sharif visited the hospital on Friday for his first appointment with Dr Martyn Caplin, the stomach cancer expert.

A source revealed that Shehbaz Sharif has several appointments with doctors in the next few weeks. Due to Easter holidays, appointments are being given in the end of April and early May as thousands of professionals are on break for Easter and schools are closed. After arriving in London two days ago, Shehbaz Sharif met his grandchildren. His granddaughter and Hamza Shehbaz’s daughter was born around two months ago here. She was diagnosed with a serious cardiac issue and underwent a life-saving surgery two weeks after her birth.

A recent medical report of the former Punjab chief minister revealed in the court said that he has lymph nodes in his chest, which could lead to recurrence of cancer. The CT (computed tomography) scan report of Sharif shows a number of problems and his medical fitness certificate suggests adding more doctors, including an oncologist and an orthopedic surgeon, to the medical board taking care of his health.

He was diagnosed with a rare Adenocarcionoid cancer in the appendix during his exile when Pervez Musharraf was in power. He had received treatment in the US and UK. Shehbaz Sharif visits London twice a year for medical check-ups and treatment.