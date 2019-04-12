Religious education vital to counter radicalisation in society: speakers

Speakers at a series of seminars have stressed that religious education plays a critical role in countering radicalisation and promoting peace, unity and tolerance in the country.

The first seminar of the series titled ‘Problem and Challenges of Islamic Education for Countering Radicalisation at Campuses’ was organised at the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Islamabad. The two-day event was attended by a large number of faculty members, religious scholars, academicians, intellectuals, researchers, lawyers and students.

IRI Director General Dr Ziaul Haq and BZU Vice-Chancellor Dr Tariq Mehmood Ansari delivered special lectures on the occasion. Around 200 scholars and researchers from across the country presented their research papers at the two-day national conference. In their speeches, they stressed that the religious education enjoys a very respectable position in the overall education system of the country, adding that a huge number of students enroll at different religious seminaries across the country every year.

The second event of the series titled ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan and Peace-building’ was organised at Nishtar Medical College, Multan, in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Islamabad. Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz was chief guest on the occasion, while IRI DG Dr Ziaul Haq, Dr Arshad Munir, Dr Riaz and Prof Nimra from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad addressed on the occasion.

The workshop sensitised the participants on countering violent extremism by highlighting various aspects of extremism, its stages and counter strategies, besides imparting training to the faculty members of universities and ulema belonging to different madaris to help promote peace, harmony and friendly relations between various segments of the society as well as different religious groups in the country.

The third event of the series titled ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan and Peace-building’ was organised at the Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Islamabad.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, the speakers threw light on the objectives and background of the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ initiative launched by the government of Pakistan. They underscored the need for introducing an education system in the country which promotes civic consciousness, national unity and a better interfaith and inter-ethnic understanding. They emphasised that university faculty members must inculcate values of tolerance, tranquility and pluralism among youth to promote inclusivity and peaceful coexistence.

The basic objective of the activity was to sensitise the students, faculty members and civil society about the horrific dangers and risks associated with the wave of terrorism and extremism and train them vis-à-vis ways and methods to safeguard the community from these threats.