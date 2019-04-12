Imam-e-Kaaba gives Friday sermon, leads prayers at Faisal Mosque

Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany led the Friday prayers at the majestic Faisal Mosque in the federal capital.

The Imam, who arrived in Islamabad yesterday, also delivered the Friday sermon, which was attended by hundreds from the twin cities including prominent figures of society hailing from various walks of life.

In his sermon, the Imam-e-Kaaba said Islam preaches peace, love and harmony. He said the religion also stands for unity and brotherhood and lays great emphasis on the rights of the people.

Special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion.

Imam Awad Al-Juhany is scheduled to attend the Paigham-e-Islam Conference over the weekend. On April 15, he will also attend a dinner arranged by the Pakistan Ulema Council.

During his stay, the Imam will also visit Lahore where he will lead prayers at the Badshahi Mosque.

Youth have power to change the fate of Muslim societies

Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany said that youth have power to change fate of Muslim societies, they are most vulnerable to negative elements; therefore, they must be nurtured in the light of Islamic teachings.

This he said during his Jumma sermon at Faisal Masjid and addressing a seminar on “Youth and Contemporary Challenges: Religious and Scientific Vision” organized by International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Federal ministers, parliamentarians and diplomats of Islamic countries were amongst the thousands of faithful who offered Friday prayers behind the Imam-e-Kaaba. On the occasion, Imam e Kaaba specially prayed for the peace, prosperity of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, Abdullah Awad Al Juhany said The Imam-e-Kaaba said that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a warm relationship with each other built upon strong foundations. Islam is the world’s best religion, which preaches unity, harmony, love and brotherhood.

Addressing the seminar He said the Muslims are the followers of one religion and one Allah and they should help each other in difficult times. He furthered that Prophet had stressed the fact that Islam has ended racial differences.

Dr. Abdullah Awad highlighted the importance of youth in the light of teachings of Islam and termed youth as most precious asset of Muslim Umma. He said our success in this world and the hereafter lies in the pursuance of the Holy Quran and Sunnah of Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him).

He urged the people to follow the path of Holy Prophet (PBUH). The Imam said Islam is a universal religion and it is spreading across the world and all Muslims are proud of it.

The seminar was also addressed by Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki who said that KSA was the leading country in the world which had taken meaningful steps to keep youth away from negative attitude. He continued telling that the government had established a special centre to improve intellectual skills of youth and keep them away from destructive mindset. He said Pakistan and KSA are time tested friends who have history of sharing grieves and joys.

Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs said in the seminar that youth are backbone of any nation and they can lead to prosperity and leading the world if nurtured in the light of Islamic teachings.

Senator, Raja Zafar ul Haq, while speaking in challenges of Muslim youth and role of media said that utilization of new media and appropriate application of media skills can double the pace of country’s prosperity.

IIUI Rectpr Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said on the occasion that IIUI is an omen of love and unity among KSA and Pakistan. He thanked custodian of the Holy Mosques for continuous support and cooperation with university.

IIUI President apprised the seminar about IIUI vision, activities and recent improvement of university rankings. He vowed that university will keep bringing solution to the challenges of hour.