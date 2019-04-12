Hamza appears before NAB in assets case

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Friday appeared before a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team in assets-beyond-means case.

According to NAB sources, he remained at the NAB regional headquarters for about two-and-a-half hours and replied to various queries by the combined investigation team. They said the three-member NAB team included officials from prosecution, investigation and intelligence wings.

Hamza told officials that Salman Shehbaz oversees the financial affairs and he only manages political affairs [of the family], according to sources. NAB had summoned Hamza in a case pertaining to owning assets beyond means and charges of money-laundering.

The anti-graft watchdog had sought documents and details of all assets, domestic and foreign, owned by Hamza. The opposition leader is on interim bail from the Lahore High Court until April 17 in the assets-beyond-means case, as well as Ramzan Sugar Mills and Saaf Pani cases.