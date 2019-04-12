SP in Punjab Police outruns colleagues

LAHORE: In the first quarter of the year, lady officer Punjab police department excelled above colleagues in the performance.

Investigation Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Anosh Masood Chaudhry topped the list of performance from January 1 to March 31, 2019 in six divisions of Punjab province.

For her services in arresting the accused and presenting the challans in their cases, she was awarded certificate of appreciation for her performance by the police department.

She achieved the target set by the police headquarters.

SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, in the appreciation letter to Dr Anosh, says “You have achieved the target set by the police headquarters and secured 346 numbers and stood at the top.”

He further says other police officers should also perform with same diligence to control the crime.