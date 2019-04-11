Ensuring law & order govt’s top priority, reiterates Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that maintenance of law & order and ensuring security of the citizens is his government’s top priority.

This priority could be be achieved in true letter and spirit when the Police would formulate short-term & long-term goals in consultation with various stakeholders, and present them for the consideration of the government.

This he said on Thursday while speaking at RETREAT- a strategic workshop and exhibition organised by Sindh police at a local hotel. The seminar was attended by CM Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab, sitting a retired senior officer, particularly by IGPs and members of civil society.

The chief minister said that it becomes the responsibility of the provincial government to maintain law & order to ensure security of the citizens.

He added that for achieving this objective the police organization has to formulate short-term and long-term goals in consultation with various stakeholders and present them for the consideration of the government.

‘Police is the primary agency responsible to reduce and control crime and ensure public safety,’ said CM Murad addressing workshop RETREAT

Mr Shah said that the workshop (Retreat) appeared to be a constructive step in that direction.

The chief minister said that this workshop would help the Sindh Police to assess its capacity, resources, and effectiveness, and its strengths and weaknesses. He added Policing, the world over, was a challenging profession. “Police is the primary agency responsible to reduce and control crime and ensure public safety,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that such strategic workshops provided an opportunity for officers and stakeholders alike to engage, consult, introspect, and coordinate towards formulation of strategies to help achieve key policing goals.

“I am sure the agenda for the workshop has provided the basis for brainstorming by the participants,” he said and added “coming together and sharing of such rich experiences ranging from hard core policing functions to different thematic areas, augurs well for the utility of this retreat exercise.”

He said in a lighter mood that the entire police force had been invited in the seminar and there was no policeman on the street of policing. He added further that on Thursday (today) only one murder has been reported from all over Sindh. “This is the lowest in the resent trend and I am sure this law and order be maintained in this way,” he said.

Mr Shah advised the IG police to visit all the police regions and meet with his juniors and encourage them for better policing and also involve civil society to the development of the community police.

The chief minister said that the Inspector General Police Sindh and his team would benefit greatly from this two day exercise. “A meaningful dialogue must lead to achievable targets, and an increased efficiency in the performance of Sindh Police,” he concluded.