Pakistan an invincible power in region: former air chief

Former chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal (r) Sohail Aman Thursday said Pakistan is an invincible power in the region endowed with all resources and it can score more successes by keeping its eye on the supreme goals and objectives.

He was speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the launch of Dr Arif Azad’s book ‘Patient Pakistan – Reforming and Fixing Healthcare for All in 21st Century’ at the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters.

PRCS Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi, Member Managing Body Brig (r) Abdul Hadi, Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed, Dr Arif Azad, renowned intellectual, columnist and poet Haris Khalique, Aziz Rehman, volunteers, teachers, lawyers, health professional, representatives from different foreign embassies, NGOs representatives and PRCS officials and volunteers were present on the occasion.

Air Chief Marshal (r) Sohail Aman said moving ahead with good intentions and sincerity of purpose will surely help Pakistan to win Allah Almighty’s boundless help, assistance, favours and pleasures. “We should praise and glorify Him for every success we achieve,” he said, adding that one of the sterling attributes of a great leadership is to transform challenges into opportunities for their people.

Addressing the volunteers, Sohail Aman said they are the future of Pakistan and he foresees them growing into future leaders. “Everyone among us is a leader in one form or the other; therefore, we should all do the fair share of our work,” he said. “Pakistan is a resource-rich country. We should always keep the society’s welfare in mind and avoid saying or expecting bad things, as it disappoints people,” he added.

Talking about the book, he said Dr Arif Azad has talked of an ordinary consumer and suggested solutions to the problems. He said the book will serve as a guide for the policymaking institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saeed Elahi said Dr Arif Azad’s book is a guideline for the government and the policymakers. “All citizens of Pakistan should be in the vanguard of fight against the diseases. In such a scenario, the role of volunteers increases manifold. Everyone among us should take time out from daily domestic or professional engagements to serve the humanity because we can only fight the diseases by joining our forces,” he said.

Dr Arif Azad, Haris Khalique and Dr Azizur Rehman also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Arif Azad presented his book to Air Chief Marshal (r) Sohail Aman. Dr Saeed Elahi presented a memento to Sohail Aman. The former air chief also presented a model of F-16 fighter jet to Dr Saeed Elahi.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, some 20 wheelchairs were distributed among the deserving people.