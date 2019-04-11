RME holds annual high achievers ceremony

The Roots Millennium Education held its annual high achievers ceremony at Aiwan-e-Quaid Auditorium, F-9 Park, Islamabad, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

Each year this mega event is held to celebrate and honour the distinguished students who achieve meritorious positions, distinctions, and exceptional grades in IGCSEs, O-Level, IBDP/AS & A-Level examinations. Moreover, those students who excel beyond the ordinary into the extraordinary and receive acceptances and scholarships from high ranked renowned universities of the world are appreciated on this day.

The Millennials who got accepted at world’s top universities include Aliza Danish (NYU-Abu Dhabi), Rameen (Khalid NYU-Abu Dhabi with 130% Scholarship), Syed Aun Rizvi (Stetson University, 100% scholarship), Ali Zorayz (Embry Riddle, Clarkson, SUNNY Buffalo, Middle Tennessee State, Illinois Tech with 100% scholarship), Zainab Raja (Mount Holoyoke with 100% scholarship), Muhammad Bin Khalid (YALE-NUS Singapore with 110% scholarship), Syed Sannan Ali (Presidential Scholarship at NYU, Tandon School of Engineering & Clark University), Iqra Khan and Rida Khan (Hollins University & Jacobs University on 100% scholarship), Shaheer Naveed (90% from Connecticut College), Shafin Waqar (University of Michigan with 100% scholarship), Iman Mushtaque (Smith College), Usaid Bin Shafqat (Kalamazoo College on 100% scholarship), Myra Hassan (NYU New York, Dickinson on 100% scholarship) and Mustafa Omer (George Town Qatar and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology).

Millennials have also bagged Cambridge Learners Awards in CIE May/June Examinations. Millennial Sanya Afroze topped in Business in North Region Pakistan in A-levels; Mirza Mikael Ahmed topped in English as First Language in North Region Pakistan in IGCSE; Saad Asad topped in Pakistan Studies in North Pakistan in IGCSE; and Shayeza Tayab topped in English in Pakistan.

This year Millennium Campus I-9/3 has also bagged an astounding number of over 44 Ivy League acceptances from summer schools, 58 acceptances from Cambridge and Oxford, totalling over 110 acceptances for summer schools this year.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan was chief guest at the ceremony. Prominent intellectuals, entrepreneurs, senior government officers, community and political leaders of Pakistan also attended.