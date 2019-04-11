University female student reports sexual harassment

Education is very important and precious skill for male and female because without education we could not include the name of Pakistan in the rank of developed countries and could not transform our society. But there are many woes mainly for female students in education laden with suffocated atmosphere.

A female student of Shah Abdul Latif University [SALU] Khairpur, belongs to Shikarpur, allegedly became victim of sexual harassment by her neighbor, inhabitant of Brohi Colony Shikarpur, through mobile phone. The student of university’s Geography Department recorded the protest along with her mother lodging an FIR against accused at New Faujdari Police Station, here on the other day.

On the directives of Farooque Amjad, Assistant Superintendent of Police, New Faujdari Police lodged an FIR [55/2019] against accused namely Ali Bakhsh Brohi son of Bangul Khan Brohi on the complaint of University student *S* under section 506/2, 509 PPC and 25-D Telephone Act and launched a manhunt.

According to *S*, she has continuously been receiving call from unknown mobile phone numbers and even landline phone either to keep friendship or to face serious consequences for a month. But yesterday, she along with her mother stepped outside her home and the accused took TT Pistol and threatened to kill, she said in misty eyes.

She demanded the higher authorities and social organizations and women organizations to take notice of the sexual harassment and play their part to provide justice otherwise she could not complete her studies.

Farooque Amjad, ASP Shikarpur, corroborated and said that we have collected the mobile phone records of both parties and we were waiting for CDR record after getting CDR record. Everything would be cleared adding police have conducted raids to arrest accused. But accused has gone underground. He said, no one would be allowed to take law into his hands while honourable court has issued notices to present before court on forthcoming Saturday.

Many women have been facing sexual harassment at work places, colleges, universalities and other places hence there is dire need of protection bill of sexual harassment for the larger interests of the society.