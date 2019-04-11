Maryam releases video on development projects completed in father’s tenure

Daughter of the Former Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz on Thursday released a video on her social media handle about the developmental works completed in her father’s tenure.

As per details, the released video consists of a detailed report on the development projects completed in the previous government. The video includes a detailed documentary of completed motorways, the stock market’s condition and the electricity projects started in the tenure of the previous government. The same video also consists of failures of the current government such as the decisions to go to the IMF, petroleum prices hike and inflation. Maryam captioned her video with the lines of a famous Indian song which words are ‘Yaad Tu Ati Hogi, Dil Dukhati Hogi, Abhi Tu Ayegi Yaad’.