One of the many City School’s success stories

A school’s function in contemporary times has morphed into more than just educating its students. Today, the school also carries the responsibility of preparing its students for a constantly changing future.

The City School is one of those rare institutions that have been honing students to become wholesome individuals – providing them more than just academic, extracurricular and sports opportunities.

A recent success story that caught our eyes is that of the young Moomal Ahmed from The City School – Ravi Campus. Moomal Ahmed is a real-life example of a young high achiever who loves taking up challenges and The City School has helped her secure a 90 percent scholarship at the IVY League – Wharton Business University of Pennsylvania. A very confident, focused student who knew what she wanted to achieve in life, the young star always stood out from the crowd. Moomal has been studying at The City School for the past 12 years and had previously also received a distinction in 2017 Cambridge exams.

Academia is not all that the young achiever thrives to ace. Encouraged by The City School, Moomalis an athlete and has also taken a keen interest in extracurricular activities securing her as the president of the English Literary Club – one of the many extracurricular activities available for the students of The City School.

The school has been representing Pakistan in the world of academia via the various students applying to IVY Leagues, International and National Universities. To ensure all students get an equal opportunity to apply to their dream universities, The City School provides expert career counsellors available on the school premises free of cost, unlike most schools that outsource counsellors with added costs. Other than this, The City School opens its doors for USEFP inviting them to hold an expo at the school twice a year. Opportunities such as these expose the young minds to a great range of careers available as well as providing them a variety of universities to choose from for undergrad degrees and that too without any added costs. Besides this, The City School also encourages senior students to mentor juniors to help guide them better with real experiences.

A dream come true not just for students but also parents! Moomal Ahmed is one of the many young high achievers The City School produces every year. With multiple branches in every city, The City School is making Pakistan proud not just nationally but internationally while creating brilliant minds!