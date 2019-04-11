Salma Marwat Khan becomes the fastest Pakistani female driver of the 4 by 4 Rally.

Salma Marwat Khan has emerged as a role model for many by winning the inaugural Chakwal 4 by 4 off road rally challenge.

Completing the track in 22:09:40 seconds, Salma is breaking stereotypes and is just like many other women paving ways for other women. She attained first position in the women’s category by, with Asma Raza Siddiqi coming in at second and Anila Khan claiming third.

“It’s a great feeling to win titles, I love motorsports and I aim to the the best in this sport,” says Salma Khan, turning her passion into profession.

This win marks the fourth off road title for Salma, having participated in around eight different races.