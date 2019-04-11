Woman ‘burnt by in-laws’ dies

SIALKOT: A woman from the village Ashiqpur-Sabzpir, Pasrur tehsil died on Wednesday. She was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws a few days ago.

According to the first information report (FIR), Saba Bibi married Sajjad about four years ago and they had two children.

On April 7, Saba’s in-laws quarreled with her over a domestic dispute. Later, Sajjad, his father Abdul Ghafoor and sister Shabana Bibi supposedly sprinkled kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze. She had received serious burn injuries and was shifted to the Kharian Combined Military Hospital in critical condition where she died on Wednesday.

Investigator, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rizwan Khan, said that police had started an investigation into the incident with no arrests. Raids were being conducted to ensure early arrest of the culprits, who had escaped after the incident.

The reason behind the incident was a domestic dispute, claimed the ASI.

On the report of Saba’s brother, Altaf Ali, the Sabzpir police registered a case under Section 336-B of the PPC.