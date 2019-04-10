IHC extends Zardari, Talpur pre-arrest bail until April 29

While accepting a plea filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended until April 29 their pre-arrest bail in mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani too up the petition filed by the former president and his sister through their counsel Farooq H Naik.

During the course of hearing, Justice Farooq asked how many inquiries were pending with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Zardari and why the NAB was making delay in submission of report. The court also inquired about the inquiries in which former president was not called despite being named.

In response, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi informed the court that currently there were three inquires and two investigations underway against Zardari. He said he can only reveal details of cases in which Zardari has been summoned already.

The court gave NAB until April 29 to submit reply regarding number of cases against the former president.

PPP’s top leadership, Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated in a case related to money laundering of billions through fictitious bank accounts. The matter is also being heard by the Supreme Court.

None of the party workers was present on the occasion, as Zardari appeared before the court along with his sister and a group of lawyers. He also avoided responding to journalists’ queries.

While talking to reporters after the hearing, Farooq H Naik said his client (Asif Zardari) has stopped his party workers and supporters from gathering at the courts.

Previously, the IHC had granted pre-arrest bail to Zardari and Talpur on March 28 against surety bonds worth Rs 1 million each.

The move came after a banking court in Karachi had accepted the NAB request to transfer the money laundering case to Islamabad. The bureau had filed the transfer appeal following the Supreme Court’s decision in the fake accounts case wherein the joint investigation team (JIT) report and evidence collected was transmitted to the bureau for further investigations.