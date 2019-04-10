FA charges Leicester for failing to control players against Huddersfield

LONDON: Leicester City have been charged for failing to control their players during Saturday’s Premier League win over Huddersfield Town, the English Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. The club were charged for an incident in the 51st minute when referee David Coote gave a penalty for a foul by Leicester defender CaglarSoyuncu on Karlan Grant and a number of players appeared to remonstrate with the match officials.” It is alleged the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said in a statement. Leicester have until April 12 to respond to the charge.Midfielder Aaron Mooy scored the penalty for Huddersfield but Leicester went on to claim a convincing 4-1 victory.