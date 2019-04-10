Asia Bibi to leave Pakistan within weeks: Imran Khan

Executive Imran Khan, in a meeting with BBC News, uncovered that Chiristian lady Asia Bibi will leave Pakistan in few days.

BBC News World Affairs proofreader, John Simpson, got some information about the present status of the Christian woman who was vindicated by the Supreme Court in obscenity case.

Answering to the inquiry, the PM said she will leave the nation soon.

‘It is safe to say that we are discussing days or weeks?’

To this, PM Imran Khan said ‘inside weeks’ including that there are a few confusions in such manner that couldn’t be talked about in media.

However, I guarantee you that she is sheltered, Imran told Simpson.