Wasim Akram has hammered Pakistan cricket team for eating biryani ahead of the World Cup

Former Test Captain and fast bowling legend Wasim Akram has hammered Pakistan cricket group for eating biryani ahead of the World Cup beginning on May 30.

Wasim feels the Pakistan players are not worried about their eating regimen and are eating lousy nourishment before a worldcup.

The Pakistan cricketers are regularly observed going to parties where they are eating a wide range of suppers, including biryani — a broadly well known Pakistani dish of fiery rice blended with meat, sheep or chicken. The World Cup is around the corner and each group is relied upon to take care of their wellness and diet. Pakistan group is frequently viewed as a standout amongst the most unfit group in the cricketing scene and Wasim is stressed over that.