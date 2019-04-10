LHC handovers the 14-year-old girl to parents in forced conversion case

A Christian girl, who was kidnapped, forcibly converted and married off to a Muslim man in Faisalabad, was ordered to be handed back to her parents by the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

This order was issued by Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh while the application filed by Javed Masih was being heard against the wrongful captivity of his 14- year-old daughter. After the hearing, the girl told the media that she fled to her home from where she was kept in after marriage.

Advocate Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed was representing Masih in the court. The petition filed stated that some members of the Christian community abducted his 14-year-old daughter and sold her off to a Muslim man named Zafar.

The conversion certificate stated that the name of the girl had been changed to Ayesha. She was converted willingly to Islam on February 20, 2019.

The girl was presented in the court where she admitted that she had been abducted, sold, forcibly converted, and then forcibly married to a Muslim man. She told the court that she wanted to live with her parents.

After hearing to all the sides, the court ordered that the teenage girl should be given back to her parents.