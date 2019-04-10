Young, Karachi-based model killed in Lahore

LAHORE: On Tuesday, a 22-year-old model, Iqra Saeed passed away in Lahore under mysterious circumstances. She had travelled from Karachi to pursue her career as a model.

According to doctors, Saeed was drugged before she was left at the hospital by three men – identified as Usman, Hasan Butt, and Umar Raza Butt, all of whom are found to be residents of Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi area.

The men had fled after leaving Saeed at the Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara two days ago.

According to the police, the FIR against the men had been filed and the investigation was going on.

for now, Saeed’s body is shifted to the morgue for post-mortem.

Doctors believe that the cause of death is intake of sedatives.