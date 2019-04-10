Runway to Real Life Hair show displays ’80s hair trends on the ramp

Being one of the pioneers of luxury hair and beauty industry in Pakistan since 2004, Toni & Guy South held Runway to Real Life Hair show using Label.m Professional Haircare range for reviving the 1980s trends for summer 2019.

Toni & Guy Karachi Creative Artistic Director & Label.m Ambassador Saeeda Mandviwalla said, “Toni & Guy Karachi is bringing vibrant colours to textured and sleek hair, to carry confidence and individuality with no cultural boundaries. This summer is all about revisiting the ’80s trends to present-day from runaway to real life.”

This summer, Toni & Guy Karachi is showcasing its mastery in fashion editorials, cuts and colours, avant-garde and men’s styles accentuating dexterity in hair and beauty with beyond borders hair fashion being at the heart of it.

Toni & Guy Founder Toni Mascolo used to say, “Success breeds success.”

British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and United Kingdom (UK) Trade Director for Pakistan Elin Burns said, “Pakistan is a great opportunity for UK businesses as we have a brilliant young market with a taste for British brands and a history that links us culturally, socially and economically.”