Taylor Swift donates $113,000 to LGBT advocacy group

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, who launched her superstar career in Tennessee, has made a six-figure donation to an LGBTQ advocacy group in the state that is fighting a series of bills targeting LGBTQ individuals. Among them: one that would allow adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples. Taylor Swift accompanied her $113,000 donation to the Tennessee Equality Project – a figure that notably includes Swift’s signature number 13 – with a handwritten note to the organisation’s executive director Chris Sanders. “I am so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organising the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders against the ‘slate of hate’ in our state legislature,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship.” She has become increasingly vocal in social and political issues.