Ex-EPTB chairman secures bail again over financial irregularities scam

Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Tuesday, approved bail in a petition filed by the former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Asif Hashmi, in the financial irregularities scam. Hashmi is being investigated over charges of misusing his authority for recruitments and misappropriation of funds during the last Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tenure. As the hearing went underway, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) counsel opposed the release of Hashmi and asserted that he was facing allegations of financial irregularities. After hearing arguments from both sides, the high court approved post-arrest bail and asked Hashmi to submit Rs 0.5 million as a surety bond. The former chairman had served the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) between 2007 and 2013. Hashmi was apprehended on March 20,2018, after he came back home from Dubai on February 10,2018. He has been facing cases over alleged misuse of his conferred authority for illegal recruitments in the educational institutions of the board and misappropriation of funds through investment with a private company.