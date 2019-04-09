Senate committee urges govt to prioritise IDPs’ rehabilitation

A legislative body of the Upper House, on Monday, demanded the government to resolve all outstanding issues with reference to the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the former FATA region.

Said to have confronted tough time, these people had rendered great sacrifices; leaving their houses for best national interest. Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions hairman, Senator

Taj Muhammad Afridi expressed his views in a meeting held in Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS). Now that some normalcy had been restored, it was a proper time to address the remaining IDPs issues. The chairman stressed upon the need for an amicable solution to return and the rehabilitation issues encountered by IDPs from Khyber District; Koka Khel and Teera Rajgal.

The committee was informed that the Management Authority (FDMA) was doing its best to ensure that all IDPs, registered or unregistered, have access to basic amenities on humanitarian grounds. The unregistered IDPs must fill out a Return Facilitation Form, which was forwarded by their political agent or DC.

It was believed that only 1700 IDPs were said to have been registered. While those left behind were said to surpass this number greatly. The committee was told that it was imperative to streamline the return and rehabilitation process. However, opening the registration at this critical juncture would affect sustainability. Ministry of States and Frontier Regions Secretary was of the view that if registration were to reopen, it would undo floodgates, which would be impossible to contain. Members of the panel also deliberated upon the bidding process for the Civil and Works Department. The committee was informed that any changes in the terminology of the addendum to procure solid waste vehicles and machinery, would create legal issues and invite stringent scrutiny by law enforcement agencies. It was also revealed that substantial lenience had already been given in this regard while remaining within the rules. Local Government and Rural Development Merged Area Secretary held the view that despite believing in ease of doing business, the organisation could not compromise on either rules or quality. Senator Afridi noted it was imperative for Pakistanis to be given a fair chance to compete so that local business is facilitated.