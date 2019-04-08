POA celebrates International Day of Sports for Development

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Monday celebrated the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace (IDSDP) in recognition of the first Olympiad of modern era, held in 1896, and the efforts for and of peace by the Olympic Movement, led by the IOC, which aims to foster peace across the world through athletes. “This day is, indeed, a tribute to the founders of Olympic Movement, who believed in power of sports as an instrument of friendship and harmony,” said POA President Lt-Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan on Monday. “Over the last century, the Olympic Movement has evolved into a global phenomenon connecting people representing diverse cultures to harness equality, tolerance and non-discrimination using the platform of the Olympic Games. The day marks recognition by the UNO of Olympism and Sports for bringing together athletes, officials and leaders of sports at a single platform to celebrate sports,” said the POA chief. He said the slogan and symbol of April the sixth is a tribute to the founders of Olympic Movement and disseminates message of respect and friendship. The POA organised a special ceremony here at the Olympic House by assembling the delegates of four provinces and the audience displayed White Cards to demonstrate the importance of Peace through Sports.