Wasim says Amir could be future ‘captain’ of Pakistan

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram sees a future captain in left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir. While speaking to media at the Lahore Polo Ground here, Akram said that Amir is still one of the best fast-bowlers in the world. “Although he has not performed well in the previous few matches but Amir is still one of the best bowlers in the world,” said Akram. “I also see him as future captain of Pakistan team.” Speaking about the similarity in the formats of World Cup 1992, which Pakistan won under the captaincy of Imran Khan, and 2019, Akram said: “The format of the upcoming World Cup is similar to what it was back in 1992, which will give every team an opportunity to play against each other.” The former Pakistan captain also backed Men in Green to do well during the World Cup, despite a poor showing during the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. “Despite Pakistan not performing well in the ODI series against Australia, but once the main players return, the national side will have a very good chance to win the mega event,” he said.

The 52-year-old also spoke about the imminent changes in Pakistan’s domestic structure – which will restrict role of departments in country’s cricket. “Departments have played a major role in the betterment of Pakistan cricket but there is no harm in testing a new system,” he said. “The Prime Minister has always believed in grade style cricket, similar to Australia, since his playing days.” Akram was also unimpressed with the quality of cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), over the course of its first four editions. “I have not seen quality cricketers coming through PSL,” he said. “Even if they do, they are usually bowlers but I have hardly seen a good batsman in the tournament.”