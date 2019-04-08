Secretary orders improvement of M-9 U-turn

On the directives of Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, a U-turn on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) leading to Karachi vegetable market is being improved to ensure smooth flow of traffic and control accidents. According to details, the vehicles moving to the vegetable market were found violating traffic rules which would often result in accidents. Taking notice of the situation, the secretary communications visited the site and directed the NHA authorities to improve the condition of the U-turn by placing necessary signboards and signals markings there. The NHA construction experts are taking immediate measures to set the matter right.