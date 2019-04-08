MIPD organises two-day pedagogical workshop

The Millennium Institute of Professional Development (MIPD) organised a two-day international pedagogical workshop at The Millennium Universal College in Islamabad, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

The ‘TME Constitution’, a holistic document comprising policies, practices, principles and framework, was launched at the Heads Annual Conference 2019. As an increased school autonomy and a greater focus on teaching and learning in the 21st century classrooms has made it essential to reconsider the role of school leaders, it also necessitates to equip them with contemporary requisites of content and pedagogy.

The new constitution encompasses new policies pertaining to some distinct aspects in educational frameworks and new curriculum of arts, music, library and reading, physical education and wellbeing, citizenship, MELT, foreign languages and framework and STEM-Robotics. These changes mark the journey of TME practices from today to tomorrow as a global education lead, at an organization where future of young millennials is orchestrated through research, project-based, active learning, technology-driven and evidence-based education, the press release said.

Nearly 100 leaders from across Pakistan attended the workshop, who were enthusiastic and highly motivated to take the TME constitutions comprising the principles, policies, practices and frameworks ahead to their classrooms. On the occasion, the presenters elaborated TME constitution and emphasized on the need to empower school leaders through a well-thought-out academic discourse.

Addressing the delegates, TME Chief Executive and MIPD Founder Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq talked about the underlying objectives of the TME constitution. His discourse revolved around creating collaborative thinking on key issues like education to generate thought-provoking discussions on contemporary approaches. He said the institution’s support to the legendary history of teaching, learning, and knowledge creation was the reason why the workshop was conducted.