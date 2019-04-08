What guarantee there is that Rizvi would not create unrest if granted bail? LHC seeks written guarantee

The leader of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Khadim Hussain Rizvi was told to provide a written affidavit which states that he would not create any sort of unrest in the country if released on bail by The Lahore High Court on Monday.

The TLP leader was kept in “protective custody” by police in Lahore in November 2018. This happened after the law enforcement agencies started massive arrests of TLP and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) workers.

This crackdown was launched two days before the party workers planned to observe martyrs’ day on the anniversary of the Faizabad sit-in. The leader had asked all his supports and workers to assemble in Faizabad where they gathered in 2017 for a few weeks and immobilized the entire federal capital. This sit-in also took the lives of a few people.

Rizvi was arrested a few weeks after TLP observed three-day protest all over the country against the acquittal of Asia Bibi case.

In LHC on Monday, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan told the TLP Chief’s lawyers to present their arguments regarding the bail on April 11.

The Chairman of Lahore High Court Bar association was one of the Lawyers representing Rizvi in the court.

Upon asking for the affidavit, Rehman said: “He is an innocent man sitting in jail.” He further assured the court that Rizvi would not cause any sort of trouble or disruption in the country once he is released from jail.

The bench was still in doubt and not totally convinced. The bench questioned the lawyer, “What guarantee there is that Rizvi would not create unrest if granted bail?”

The court still ordered the lawyers to provide the court with a written guarantee.