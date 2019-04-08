PML-N urges leadership to join hands with the PPP against the PTI

LAHORE: The party-workers in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are pressing their leaders to join hands with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) so as to strengthen against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government that is extensively using National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them.

While speaking to DAWN on Sunday, the PML-N workers alleged that in case they didn’t devise a counter strategy, the PTI-NAB nexus will further sharpen its tactics against them.

They added that party leaders had started ‘requesting’ the leadership, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, to start mobilising workers to launch a campaign against the government. In face of the unprecedented price hikes due to incumbent government’s policies, they were optimistic that opposition’s campaign will be successful.

PML-N together with the PPP plans street-protests against the PTI government after Eid

PML-N information secretary Senator Mushahidullah Khan revealed that the street-protests against the government are tentatively planned post Eid (in June). “After Eid there is possibility that the opposition will be on roads against the Imran Khan’s government that has caused an irreparable damage to the country especially economically. Those who have brought Imran Khan and company to the power will also be thinking about their decision.”

About going with the PPP, Senator Khan said: “Informally the opposition is united and soon it will sit together to devise a joint strategy.”

Recently, the PPP leadership too had warned the ‘selected PTI government’ against the marches in Islamabad. “The time has come to send the incompetent government of Imran Khan home,” he said.

If Premier Khan believes that he can suppress the oppostition’s voice by simply sending them behind the bars, he was mistaken, Senator Khan said. “In fact the reason of the PTI government’s failure on every front during the past eight months is its sheer incompetence and involvement in corruption,” he alleged.

MPA Malik Mohammad Ahmad, spokesperson for PML-N’s Punjab chapter, said NAB was not only instrumental in bringing the PTI to power but also sustaining its rule by witch-hunting against the opposition.

“The government is inviting trouble for itself by targeting the opposition and the time is not far when the joint opposition will be on roads,” he said, adding that Mr Khan’s only focus was on grilling the opposition leaders through NAB while the masses were suffereing due to thoughtless fiscal policies.

“The opposition is already on same page to raise voice against unprecedented inflation, price hike, unemployment and etc. Coming to the roads against it is also on the cards,” Mr Ahmad said, adding that the opposition might also formulate a joint strategy for the parliament’s session on April 12.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, are facing NAB action in assets beyond means case.

As Hamza, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, got a two-day relief from the Lahore Court (LHC) averted his arrest, Shahbaz Sharif, opposition leader in National Assembly, is summoned for Tuesday before a NAB’s combined investigation team.

In answer to the question that exactly how the PML-N will continue street-protests if Shahbaz, too, is arrested in income-beyond-means case, Senator Khan replied: “There will be more reaction to it.”