COAS, incoming CENTCOM chief discuss Afghanistan, Pak-India standoff

Incoming Commander of US CENTCOM General Kenneth McKenzie discussed geo-strategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Pakistan-India standoff in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday. A US delegation led by Gen McKenzie called on the army chief at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The meeting took place two days after President Donald Trump’s envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad held talks with the Pakistani authorities to bridge differences between the two countries on how to put an end to the 18-year-long conflict in Afghanistan. Khalilzad’s visit was part of his trip to the regional countries to discuss the Afghan endgame. He spent five days in Kabul before arriving in Pakistan.