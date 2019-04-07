How to get Kareena’s ‘no makeup’ look

Every girl dreams of having a flawless and glowing skin. Well, if you are not blessed with good skin, then you can always rely on some make-up.

If you want to get that fresh-faced look minus any flaws, then a good make-up base is a must. The right way to apply concealer and foundation can make a lot of difference and make you look good.

If you want to keep your make-up light and as natural as possible, just like actress Kareena Kapoor-Khan, then we have got the right tips for you. Here’s our make-up guide on how to get that natural and flawless skin:

If you want luminous skin, then you need to moisturise. Skipping the cream can make your face dry, which will make the make-up patchy. If you have dry skin, use a heavy moisturiser and tap in well on dry areas like the nose and cheeks. For those, who have oily skin, should use gel-based cream that will keep you hydrated. Make sure you let your moisturiser settle for some time, so your skin is plump.

Now that you have applied the moisturiser, use a good primer to set your make-up. A primer will help to hold on the make-up for a longer time and also make it blend well.

For those, who want to keep the look natural must apply the concealer first. If uneven skin tone is your problem, then a yellow-toned concealer can do the trick. Apply it under your eyes in an inverted triangle shape and blend. This will help to lift the area and make your skin look more alive. Also, apply the concealer around your lips, nose and wherever you feel the need. For dark spots and pigmentation, you can use a colour-corrector prior to the concealer.

Now that you have concealed, you need to use a good foundation. Use a colour that matches your skin exactly. Use a brush and apply dots of foundation all over your face and the neck. Now, use a beauty blender to blend well. The colour on your face needs to match with your neck to look all natural.

Do you know that just the foundation and the concealer can make you pale? To make your skin look healthy, use a hint of blush on your cheeks. Pick a shade that suits your skin tone and lightly dust on your cheeks. As per the experts, a bit of blush on the nose, chin and forehead will not make the cheeks stand out.

Just to add a bit of colour to your lips, use a tinted lip balm in a natural colour. This will make your face look lively and fresh!

To make your eyes look wide open and awake, use nude eyeliner on the inner rims. And, for your lashes, just use a volumising lash, so four eyes don’t look drowsy.