Designers display fashion must-haves of this season at Delhi Times Fashion Week

Day two of Delhi Times Fashion Week (DTFW) 2019 powered by Danj Entertainment at Roseate House, was all about presenting fashion must-haves this season.

Motifs inspired by Mughal architecture, intricate embroidery and mix of fabrics like net and satin stood out in Orient Electric Presents Al – Indian Luxury by Leena J Singh from Ashima Leena. Long skirts with straight jackets, saris and kurtas with broad pants were part of the collection “that took its name from the Turkish word ‘Heera Noori’, which means a queen from the palace”, said the designer, adding, “It is inspired by the inlay work on domes that are a part of Mughal architecture. I have researched for six months to create this line.” Miss Diva Supranational 2018 Aditi Hundia was the showstopper.

Atul Jain, Sr VP & Business Head, Fans, Orient Electric Limited said, “DTFW is one of the best fashion events in the city. It stands for glamour, style and class and our brand resonates the same. No wonder our association has been a successful one.”

The young designers of School of Fashion at World University of Design presented their collection which they aptly called Work In Progress.

“The designs are created by our third year students. And the theme is ‘Perfectly Imperfect’. Our students went ahead with their designs keeping in mind that in life, nothing is perfect. We have matched things that are generally considered unfit,” World University of Design Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Gupta said.

A casual line by high street brand Madame was much appreciated by the guests. The collection boasted of muted tones and monochromes. From long, flowy dresses to cropped pants and georgette tops with light embroidery, it had quite a mix.

“We’re glad to collaborate again with DTFW. It helps us get recognition among other brands,” Madame Executive Director Akhil Jain said.

‘The designs are created by our third year students and the theme is Perfectly Imperfect. Our students went ahead with their designs keeping in mind that in life, nothing is perfect. We have matched things that are generally considered unfit’



Zillinie by Ahmad Ali’s menswear collection, titled Pastel Couture, is perfect for wedding and festive season. The show began with traditional sherwanis and churidaars and featured fusion designs like kurtas with asymmetrical hems paired with pants. “It was a privilege to showcase at DTFW. This collection was designed keeping in mind the summer season and therefore you will see pastel shades,” said Ali.

Showstopper Rahul Dev added, “What I loved most about this collection is that it is easy to carry and not heavily embellished.”

Tiny tots taking over the ramp as models was the cutest surprise for the guests at the show put up by Hopscotch. The show by one of largest kids’ online fashion brands presented a collection with tuxedos and frilly gowns for the young ones.

The highlight of the show was Isha Koppikar walking the ramp with her daughter Rianna Narang. “I walked the ramp with her for the first time and it was splendid. Rianna is quite a diva already, she has my blood after all. She was a little shy, but she was fine after rehearsals,” Isha Koppikar said.

Over 40 students of Lovely Professional University presented their collection that focussed on comfort and style. The collection ranged from bustier tops paired with pants, jumpsuits, long maxi dresses and tunic dresses.

The chancellor of the university, Ashok Mittal, said, “I couldn’t believe that these were creations by my students. They have done some amazing work and I am proud of all of them. This was the first time my students showcased at DTFW and I think it was a wonderful opportunity.”

From flowy kurtas to beautiful lehngas and saris, Niki Mahajan’s show, presented by VLCC Institute, had her signature mokaish and block painting work with pearl and bead embroidery. The collection, titled Gulabo, was designed keeping beach weddings and modern brides in mind. Niki Mahajan said, “The collection is for a fuss-free bride, her immediate family members and of course the bridesmaids. This show was a mix of old and new. If one noticed, the jewellery was all heirloom designs, while silhouettes were free-flowing and contemporary.” “This is my third association with DTFW and I feel most comfortable working with this team here,” she added.