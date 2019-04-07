Karan Johar says Kangana is one of the best actresses of the industry

Filmmaker Karan Johar in a recent interview seems to have changed his tune about actress Kangana Ranaut, with whom he has had a famously antagonistic relationship.

The screenwriter and costume designer admitted that Kangana Ranaut “is one of the best actresses” in the industry and that he would ‘for sure’ want to work with her in the future.

Ranaut had called Karan “the flag-bearer of nepotism” in Bollywood and implied that he runs an exclusive clique in the film industry – she called it a “movie mafia” – which is “snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders” such as herself.

It has not been a week since Karan Johar seemed to have taken a veiled dig at Ranaut in an interview to YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. He said that while he doesn’t love the subject of nepotism, “someone else does”. He said, “I don’t love this subject, somebody else does. So I have left it to that person to do all the talking and I will continue to do my job.”

Ranaut in a recent interview to Mid-Day had gone on a tirade against actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, both of whom have worked with Johar and said that they are more comfortable talking about their sex lives than talking about important national issues. She also said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can’t be treated like children.

Ranaut had called Karan ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood and implied that he runs an exclusive clique in the film industry — she called it a ‘movie mafia’ — which is ‘snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders’ such as herself

“And what is this thing of calling them young, Ranbir Kapoor is what 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned turned 27, my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair,” she said.

Ranaut had previously taken on Bhatt after implying that the ‘Raazi’ actress didn’t reciprocate her gesture and did not help promote Ranaut’s recent film ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’ on social media. She said she called up Bhatt and ‘suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism. If she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo’s puppet, then I don’t consider her successful.”

Johar will soon follow in Ranaut’s footsteps and direct his first period drama. ‘Takht’, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhatt, will begin production this year.