If ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ works, people will remember us for life: Taapsee

Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, a film based on world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, and the actress says she decided to do the project as the story touched her heart.

The film chronicles the story of the two women from Uttar Pradesh (UP), played by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

While Chandro has more than 30 national championships to her credit, Prakashi Tomar is said to be world’s second oldest shooter.

“When I do a film, I relate to one thing in a character to start off but here there is not a single thing I can relate to. My age, background, the language is not similar, I am not fond of shooting as well. Everything’s alien to me. But it is a beautiful script that touched my heart and I couldn’t say no to it. If this film works then people will remember us for life or maybe they will laugh at us,” Pannu told media.

The actress said her role in the film is taxing both physically and mentally.

“I spent a few weeks learning shooting. The most taxing thing was to get the body language of a 60-65 year-old woman right. They are Haryanvi but based out of UP, there is an interesting crossover of Haryanvi and Hindi of UP. But we had to keep it simple for the audiences to understand. My Hindi is good because I have lived in Delhi. I have heard Haryanvi before but never tried speaking it. It was a challenge to learn it. I had to behave like a mother and grandmother. These are the emotions I have never experienced. Every scene is a challenge,” she added.

Taapsee said in about 85 percent of the film, the audience will see them as 60-year-old women.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and directed by debutante Tushar Hiranandani.