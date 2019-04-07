Iran leader says Iraq should demand US withdraw troops

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Iraq to demand US troops leave “as soon as possible” during a meeting with the Iraqi prime minister in Tehran.

“You should take actions to make sure the Americans withdraw their troops from Iraq as soon as possible because wherever they have had an enduring presence, forcing them out has become problematic,” Khamenei said on Saturday according to his official website.

“The current government and parliament in Iraq and the political figures are not what the US desires; they plot to remove them from the political scene of Iraq,” he told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.