Man arrested for spreading Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi’s death rumour

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi fans were quite worried and concerned about the health of the folk singer after the spread of his death rumour on social media.

According to a private television channel report, the perpetrator of the rumour on Facebook, resident of Taunsa Sharif was apprehended by the authorities but charges were dropped as the singer himself excused the culprit.

On Friday, Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi’s secretary also confirmed that he is in good health and there is no cause for concern.

Attaullah Khan, in a Facebook message thanked his fans for praying for him during his illness, all is well and he is back home.

He informed about his show in Dubai on April 13, 2019 where he will perform for his fans. He especially thanked those living in Saudi Arabia who prayed for him in Mecca and Medina.

Attaullah forgave the ones running the rumour mill on social media.

Attaullah was awarded with the Pride of Performance Award in 1991 by the government; he is also a recipient of Lifetime Achievement award from Queen Elizabeth of England. He holds Guinness Book of World Record for the highest number of recorded albums by a singer. This Pakistan Day, March 23, he was conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence).