Priyanka looking for candidates to fill in important positions for Purple Pebble Pictures

Actress and singer Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is not less than a busy bee right now. From completing her Bollywood projects to featuring in her husband, Nick Jonas’s singles, the lady is doing all with finesse. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas apart from being an actress also owns her own production company that produces quality films and if a report is to be believed, since she has too much work in the platter, Priyanka Chopra is seeking out to hire a few team members at her production house named Purple Pebble Pictures.

Reportedly, not just in India, PeeCee is looking at expanding employment in her United States (US)-based office. She is eager for candidates to approach her through a professional networking digital platform. PC has hiring for two positions; one is of marketing assistant, which she needs in India, while the other is of a production Intern which she will hire in US.

Since Priyanka is very particular about education, for the internship position, she is going to have summer interns so that they can join during vacations and not bunk their classes while she is looking a Bollywood buff who knows in and out of Bollywood for the markeing assistant’s position.

Hope students and Bollywood buffs are listening to this!