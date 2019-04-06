Bilawal slams NAB’s raid to arrest Hamza

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday condemned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raid at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town house.

“If Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s home has been raided by NAB without a warrant then it is highly condemnable. PPP doesn’t oppose accountability but we oppose political vendettas in the name of accountability. Yet another authoritarian & undemocratic move by the government,” Bilawal tweeted. “Yet another authoritarian and undemocratic move by the government,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that NAB conducted an unsuccessful raid at the Model Town residence to arrest Hamza Shehbaz over alleged involvement in money laundering. Separately, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that they had shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in an aerial dogfight between the two sides in February. “Oh dear how embarrassing Narendra Modi if you are going to lie at least try something more believable? Everyone knows you guys can’t aim. When you lie you don’t hurt others, you hurt yourself. The great nation of India can do better. Its people deserve better,” Bilawal tweeted.