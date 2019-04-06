Pakistan to set 360 Indian prisoners free

Pakistan on Friday announced to release 360 Indian prisoners detained for fishing illegally in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal said the anglers will be freed in four batches starting April 15.

Pakistani and Indian maritime agencies frequently arrest each other’s fishermen on charges of illegal fishing. The detainees often languish in prisons until such goodwill gestures are shown from either side.

“It is hoped that India will respond positively to this decision by Pakistan,” Dr Faisal told a weekly press briefing here. Providing details regarding the release, the spokesperson said that currently there are 347 Pakistani prisoners in India and 537 Indian prisoners in Pakistan. Pakistan will be releasing 360 Indian prisoners, of which 355 are fishermen and five are civilians.

According to Dr Faisal, in the first phase on April 8, 100 prisoners will be released. In the second phase on April 15, another 100 will be released. In the third phase on April 22, yet another 100 will be released. In the fourth and last phase on April 29, the remaining 60 prisoners will be released.

The spokesman said India’s response to Pakistan’s briefing regarding the Pulwama dossier is yet to be received. He further said that Pakistan is serious regarding the Kartarpur corridor and the world knows that it is India who has backed out of discussions regarding the project. Dr Faisal termed India’s reservations regarding the opening of the corridor as ‘inappropriate’ and said if the corridor fails to open, India will be responsible.

Commenting on reports regarding the sale of anti-submarine weaponry to India by the US, Dr Faisal said such decisions will lead to an escalation in the arms race within the region. “A country which on February 27 tried to attack Pakistan is being sold weapons,” he regretted.

Regarding the ongoing crackdown against proscribed organisations, the spokesman said all steps taken for the implementation of National Action Plan are in the country’s own interests and for which regular briefings to the diplomatic corps will continue.