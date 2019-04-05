Celebrity fitness

These Pakistani celebrities put us to shame with their intense workout and undying motivation. If you were looking for some gym inspiration, here is your dose of fitness feed for the day. Fitness is always trendy and there’re no shortcuts to it. People can look for easy alternatives to reach fitness goals, but the bitter, hardcore truth is that you have to beat that body to burn the flab!

A healthy, fit body doesn’t come easy. The first fitness enthusiast on my list is Umair Jaswal. We all have seen him pumping some iron in his Instagram posts. The guy has gigantic, muscular arms, a great dressing style and love for huge Harley’s to match his outstanding personality. This Pakistani Hercules does not take fitness easy!

42 Days Challenge Owner Nusrat Hidayatullah is a trendsetter for most weight loss challenge programmes in the country. Talking exclusively to Daily Times, the fitness expert shared, “Fitness to me is a lifestyle. You’ve heard it said exactly like this before because this is exactly what it is. Like all other good habits are maintained, fitness turns into a lifestyle once you become consistent with it, the same way you are with brushing your teeth every morning for example.”

When asked about what keeps her motivated, Nusrat Hidayatullah said, “To keep myself motivated is a daily struggle like it’s for everyone. I’m not always as motivated but it’s not always about being motivated. It’s more about discipline.”

Junaid Khan has also flashed some abs on his Instagram posts. The famous actor just can’t live without heading to the gym every day.

“Fitness means healthy living. Life’s a blessing and we can get the maximum out of it only if we stay healthy and fit,” he tells us.

But what keeps him motivated?

“I stay fit to enjoy life,” says the hunky rock star. Junaid Khan’s in a serious relationship with food yet manages to stay fit and lean.

Lollywood star Sana Fakhar is also seen with a brand new body and an updated attitude. The actress is seen flaunting prominent abs in a crop top at the gym.

“Fitness is a lifestyle and it has to be a part of your life,” states the actress. When asked how she keeps herself motivated, Sana Fakhar explains, “Critics keep me motivated. I handle my criticism very well. I take it as a guide to fix myself. If someone tells me something isn’t right, I will do my best to fix it.”

Most Pakistani celebrities understand the importance of a fit body. Our physiology is very much connected to our neurology. A fit body keeps the mind in order too. Marwa Hocane was seen at the gymnasium in her latest Instagram post. The young actress is seen pulling and stretching at the gym. The actress works out her body to not only keep herself fit but to keep her mind on a leash too. This is how the young lawyer and actress beats her anxiety in style!

