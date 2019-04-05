Contemporary filmmakers discuss movies, genres, filming techniques at SZABIST Media Fest

Pakistani directors, producers and screenwriters came together to discuss the narratives being set in the country’s film industry during a session on Thursday titled Films, Narratives & Karachi, which was held as part of the 2019 edition of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology Media Festival.

The session was moderated by musician and filmmaker Babar Sheikh.

Starting off the session, Bee Gul — a drama screenwriter known for her works in ‘Zid’, ‘Firdous Ki Dozakh’ and ‘Talkhiyaan’ — said she sees a new beginning of the Pakistani film industry as the themes are fresher now.

‘Laal Kabootar’ Director Kamal Khan was of the opinion that generations have not been to cinemas and it is becoming tougher for them to teach the audience due to the digital age.

Nabeel Qureshi — director of the ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ series as well as of ‘Actor In Law’ and ‘Load Wedding’ — went on to say that digital cameras have made it possible to shoot in the digital age. He added, “It has also made it affordable for us as well.”

Fizza Ali Meerza — producer of the ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ series, ‘Actor In Law’ and ‘Load Wedding’ — said that the age of 35mm cameras is over due to new, digital technology. She said she believed that it was an honour for them to film using 35mm cameras.

Kamal Khan, answering a question about shooting a film about the dynamics of Karachi, said people have started to appreciate the details he captured and showed in his film. He thanked the other panellists for realising other elements can be incorporated to make successful films.

“I would love to see a Karachi genre,” he added.

Habib Paracha — producer of films such as ‘Terminal’ and ‘The Trust’ — said that he could relate with the genre and laughed during the films because he could feel the message being sent. “We have a lot of stories; some are real and some can be made up. These are stories that we face and hear about everyday and generally those make the best movies because those are the stories people have experienced or heard about.”

Saadia Jabbar, known for her film ‘Balu Mahi’, said that the film’s story should be based on what kind of message the filmmaker wants to send. The atmosphere of the industry has changed as filmmakers from all age groups are experimenting in different genres, she said.

She said that it is an entire process through which a filmmaker has to go through.

Bee Gul cited examples of films and dramas in which cities were made into characters and how other characters centred around them, such as ‘Haider’, ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ and ‘Laal Kabootar’.

Nabeel Qureshi said that it’s important to watch films in order to tell the difference between movies and dramas. He added that the process is completely different. Fizza Ali Meerza said that she took her project through different stages and emphasised the importance of critical thinking as writing for passion and commercial reason are two different things.

Khan added that low-budget films have the capacity to do well if the characters, story and atmosphere is up to par. Habib Paracha said that the writing of the script defines the story. He advised aspiring filmmakers to work on script writing in order if they want to make a good film.

Saadia Jabbar said that the entire production crew is involved in the making of a film but they are ignored. She emphasised that everyone involved in the production should be given full credit as they work just as hard.

Qureshi said that themes shouldn’t be repeated as the film industry has evolved.

“The producers, by seeing a few hits in a year, want that specific kind of film to be made again. The directors and producers should make films that come from their hearts.”

Fizza shed light on the demands laid by producers regarding different aspects of a film.