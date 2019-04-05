Price hike: Speaker summons PA session

The Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has summoned the session of Punjab Assembly on the requisition submitted by the opposition benches for 11th of April in the afternoon and a notification in this regard was issued by his chamber on Thursday. The requisition to convene the session of Punjab Assembly was submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz on March 29 last month that was signed by over one hundred MPAs and Speaker was bound to call the session within 14 days after the submission of the requisition.

According to the rules, one-fourth members of the total strength of the house are required to submit the requisition to call the assembly session. In a House of 371, at least 93 MPAs are required to give a requisition to the speaker for summoning the Punjab Assembly session and PML-N has over 160 MPAs in the House. It is worth mentioning here that the opposition was not in a position to submit even a single requisition for calling the assembly session during the last five year tenure because of the number game as only around 50 lawmakers used to sit on the opposition benches while PML-N had the overwhelming majority with over 300 MPAs in the house at that time.

It is important to note that it would be 3rd session of the Punjab Assembly out of total 8 so far convened that has been summoned on the requisition of the opposition. Earlier, 2nd and 4th sessions of the incumbent Punjab Assembly were summoned on the requisition of the opposition and now once again the 8th session has been convened after the submission of the requisition. The opposition has mentioned two issues on the requisition that was also available with Daily Times. “Increase in prices of edible items, gas, electricity and oil etc. Law and order situation decreasing day by day in the Punjab,” were the issues mentioned by the opposition in the requisition.

Talking to Daily Times, MPA Samiullah Khan of PML-N, who submitted the requisition on behalf of the other members of the opposition, said that a tsunami of inflation has made the life of a common man miserable and therefore it prompted us to submit the requisition for the session. “The prices of edible items, electricity and gas have gone upward in the recent time and leader of the opposition Hamza Shehbaz directed us to submit the requisition to discuss these issues in the most august House of the province,” said Samiullah. He further added that the law minister Raja Basharat had given a commitment on the floor of the House that the JIT report of Sahiwal incident will be tabled in the house but the government is yet to fulfill its commitment on the issue. He was of the view that we want to raise the issue demanding the JIT report in the House during the upcoming session.

It is pertinent to mention here that several resolutions and adjournment motions have already been submitted in the Punjab Assembly by the opposition on inflation and increase in prices of general commodities.