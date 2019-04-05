NEPRA delivers another shock to the public; increases power tariff by Rs 0.80

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), on Thursday, raised the power tariff by Rs 0.80 per unit for the month of February.

It is being said that the new tariff was approved in Islamabad under the fuel adjustment mechanism following the recent hike in prices of petroleum products.

According to details, the cost of electricity production has been raised by Rs 3 billion due to the increase in gas prices. 22.7 per cent of the power was generated by water resources in the month of February. Increasing the power tariff would put an additional burden of Rs 5 billion on consumers. Meanwhile, K-electric and agricultural consumers were excluded from being charged.

Only days earlier, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel had been increased by Rs 6 per litre.

In a similar development, Bureau of Statistics reported, on Monday, that inflation had risen to 9.41 per cent year-on-year up from 8.21 per cent in February.

This was said to be directly affected by sharp rises in costs of food, fuel and transport, tightly squeezing household budgets.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has predicted a deceleration of around 3.9 per cent of Pakistan’s economic growth. It pointed out that “macroeconomic challenges continue and despite steps to tighten fiscal and monetary policies to rein in high and unsustainable twin deficits.”

ADB further noted, “For FY2018, ended 30 June 2018, the estimated GDP growth rate [was] revised downward from earlier 5.8% to 5.2%. Growth, therefore, slowed from 5.4% a year earlier. The growth decelerated despite revived agriculture.”

The expansionary fiscal policy was observed to have markedly widened the budget and current account deficits and drained foreign exchange. The report observed, “Until macroeconomic imbalances are alleviated, the outlook is for slower growth, higher inflation, pressure on the currency, and heavy external financing needed to maintain even a minimal cushion of foreign exchange reserves.” Recurrent crises in the balance of payments require that firms become more export competitive, it added.

The bank predicts a sharp rise in inflation to average 7.5 per cent in FY2019; calling responsible the ongoing heavy government borrowing from the central bank, hikes to domestic gas and electricity tariffs, further increases in regulatory duties on luxury imports, and the lagged impact of currency depreciation by more than 10.7 per cent since July 2018.